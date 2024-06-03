Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Down 0%

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) were down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.74 and last traded at $55.90. 552,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,970,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,171,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,210,000 after acquiring an additional 342,932 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

