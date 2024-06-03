Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $217.51

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $217.51, but opened at $212.29. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $212.65, with a volume of 32,542 shares.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.39.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,423,000 after buying an additional 742,409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 109.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after buying an additional 228,434 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.