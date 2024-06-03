Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,195 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $197,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.86.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,186. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

