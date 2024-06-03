TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

TransCode Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. TransCode Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $223.60.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TransCode Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.