TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TLSI opened at $7.16 on Thursday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of TriSalus Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

