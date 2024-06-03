TrueFi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.36 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $218.69 million and $39.36 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,141,904,097 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,141,899,763.343054 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.18345123 USD and is down -9.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $36,827,125.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

