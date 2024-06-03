TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.4 %

TRST opened at $27.80 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

