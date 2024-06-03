TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.4 %

TRST opened at $27.80 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

