Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Insider Sells £48,743.88 in Stock

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) insider Jason Ashton sold 13,318 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.67), for a total value of £48,743.88 ($62,252.72).

Tyman Stock Performance

TYMN opened at GBX 364 ($4.65) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 345.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Tyman plc has a 52-week low of GBX 231.50 ($2.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($5.11). The company has a market cap of £709.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,915.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Tyman alerts:

Tyman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,368.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tyman to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.11) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.60) price target on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TYMN

Tyman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.