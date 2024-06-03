U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Trimmed by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.1% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $39.55. 2,533,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,235. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.