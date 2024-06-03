UBS Group Boosts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $38.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Corning by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Corning by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

