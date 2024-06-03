UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATH. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 in the last three months. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 93.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in UiPath by 1,271.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,978 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 37,062 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in UiPath by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PATH stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. UiPath has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

