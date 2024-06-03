UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.59.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. UiPath has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.



