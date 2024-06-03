Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $507.30.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $395.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 59.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,947,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,051,000 after buying an additional 33,508 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after buying an additional 136,725 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,192,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

