Ultra 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.19 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Ultra has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $61.83 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,309.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.00 or 0.00675235 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00088971 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012220 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001186 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1637746 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,772,159.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

