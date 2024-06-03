United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.6 %

X opened at $38.35 on Friday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after purchasing an additional 447,186 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 7.5% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,488,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,795,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $200,952,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile



United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

