Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $186.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.43.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $189.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.38. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $189.95.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.