Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

NYSE UTI opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,886,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.