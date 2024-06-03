UnlimitedIP (UIP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.65 Million

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $16.65 million and approximately $1.97 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.009909 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

