Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.67

Shares of Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $503.75 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

About Unrivaled Brands

(Get Free Report)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.