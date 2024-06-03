Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,327,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,163 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $218,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,536,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841,611. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

