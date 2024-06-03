Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $118.63. 512,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,407. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.