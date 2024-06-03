Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 112,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 82,522 shares.The stock last traded at $189.12 and had previously closed at $189.05.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

