Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 3.0% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $21,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,036,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,957. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

