Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Reduced by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VB traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.75. 405,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,041. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

