Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.7% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,578,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. KilterHowling LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.16. 4,206,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $489.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

