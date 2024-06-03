Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.72. The company had a trading volume of 393,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,872. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average is $153.80.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

