Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.81. 968,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,431. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

