Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Invests $359,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.3% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

