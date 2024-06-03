Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Invests $989,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $6,933,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 70,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 33,519 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $12,036,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 177,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.68. 49,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,848. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

