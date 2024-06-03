Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Takes $35.48 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,213,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,482,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 29.1% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $77,170,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,197,000 after buying an additional 139,925 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC remained flat at $31.88 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 119,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.