VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in May

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,280.0 days.
VAT Group Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $509.10 on Monday. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $356.30 and a fifty-two week high of $541.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.61.
About VAT Group
