VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in May

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,280.0 days.

VAT Group Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $509.10 on Monday. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $356.30 and a fifty-two week high of $541.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.61.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

