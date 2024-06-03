Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.

VECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,201 shares of company stock worth $2,321,375 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 384,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

