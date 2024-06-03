Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,379 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $24,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,951,000 after buying an additional 244,599 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,736,000 after buying an additional 327,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,543,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.25.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $172.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,336. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.25.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.