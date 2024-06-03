Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $256.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $274.00 to $256.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.25.

VEEV traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.25. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $305,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after acquiring an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $227,673,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,043,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after buying an additional 674,785 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

