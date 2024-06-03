Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.46.

NYSE VTR opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. Ventas has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

