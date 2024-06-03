Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Up 10.9% in May

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,200 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EVTL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. 220,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. Vertical Aerospace has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertical Aerospace

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Vertical Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.