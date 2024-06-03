Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) were down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.50 and last traded at $45.90. Approximately 357,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 755,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTLE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

