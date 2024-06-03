Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,453 Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $10,046,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 78,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,138. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last quarter.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.