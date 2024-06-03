Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 84,526 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,526 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $29.25. 20,342,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,047,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

