Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 53,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,494,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,267,941. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

