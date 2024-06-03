Wells Fargo & Company Cuts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $15.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PATH. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.59.

UiPath Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. Analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

