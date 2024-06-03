Wells Fargo & Company Trims Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Target Price to $48.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

