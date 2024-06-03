Wells Fargo & Company Trims NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Target Price to $42.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.29.

NNN REIT stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

