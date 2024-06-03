Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.55. The stock had a trading volume of 58,845,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,716,789. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $264.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.