Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,850 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 1.3% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $103.54. 174,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,207. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 127.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.