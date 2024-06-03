WEMIX One Day Volume Reaches $2.72 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $502.58 million and $2.72 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 960,079,288 coins and its circulating supply is 361,662,510 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 960,037,147.3266556 with 361,620,663.2023151 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.33411361 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,223,172.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

