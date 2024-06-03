Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 414,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 909,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 22.8 %

Shares of HOWL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,620. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $173.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOWL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

