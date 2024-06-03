Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($53.64) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTB. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.64) to GBX 4,000 ($51.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,150 ($53.00).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Whitbread

Whitbread Price Performance

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,953 ($37.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,845.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,111.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,323.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,848 ($36.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.43).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Whitbread’s payout ratio is 6,062.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.78), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($206,871.11). In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.78), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($206,871.11). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.37) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,528.74). 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.