William Blair Initiates Coverage on Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $92.02 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

