WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells 355,352 Shares

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTCGet Free Report) insider Richard White sold 355,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$98.12 ($65.41), for a total transaction of A$34,867,138.24 ($23,244,758.83).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 23rd, Richard White sold 235,622 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$99.21 ($66.14), for a total value of A$23,376,058.62 ($15,584,039.08).
  • On Thursday, May 16th, Richard White sold 239,045 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$97.77 ($65.18), for a total value of A$23,371,429.65 ($15,580,953.10).
  • On Thursday, May 2nd, Richard White sold 257,522 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$90.76 ($60.51), for a total value of A$23,372,696.72 ($15,581,797.81).

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

