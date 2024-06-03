WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells 355,352 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 355,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$98.12 ($65.41), for a total transaction of A$34,867,138.24 ($23,244,758.83).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Richard White sold 235,622 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$99.21 ($66.14), for a total value of A$23,376,058.62 ($15,584,039.08).
- On Thursday, May 16th, Richard White sold 239,045 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$97.77 ($65.18), for a total value of A$23,371,429.65 ($15,580,953.10).
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Richard White sold 257,522 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$90.76 ($60.51), for a total value of A$23,372,696.72 ($15,581,797.81).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
