WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells 355,352 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 355,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$98.12 ($65.41), for a total transaction of A$34,867,138.24 ($23,244,758.83).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Richard White sold 235,622 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$99.21 ($66.14), for a total value of A$23,376,058.62 ($15,584,039.08).

On Thursday, May 16th, Richard White sold 239,045 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$97.77 ($65.18), for a total value of A$23,371,429.65 ($15,580,953.10).

On Thursday, May 2nd, Richard White sold 257,522 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$90.76 ($60.51), for a total value of A$23,372,696.72 ($15,581,797.81).

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

WiseTech Global Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

(Get Free Report)

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.